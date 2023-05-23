JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) launched a new project update webpage that aims to keep people informed about significant, active projects.

The new project tracker webpage, included on the agency’s Public Accountability Transportation Hub (PATH) website , provides updates on active construction and maintenance projects across the state.

Users can search by project listing or interactive project map. Users can also search for projects using filters including type of work, county and route.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new projects webpage as a valuable tool for the public to stay informed on the status of many of our ongoing projects,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “This webpage is part of our ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability, and we hope it will help residents and travelers plan their trips more efficiently and avoid potential inconveniences caused by construction or maintenance work.”

MDOT leaders said the new webpage is part of MDOT’s efforts to streamline updated project information to the public, providing a transparent and accessible platform for residents, businesses and travelers to stay informed about the state’s infrastructure projects.