JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi received over $700 million from the federal government in October to put towards the state’s roads, bridges and highways.

With contributions from Congress and the state Legislature, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has the largest budget in its history with over $1.4 billion.

MDOT Executive Director Brad White says with the money, the state can look toward funding larger projects.

“The best news from all of that is the additional funds allowed us to go back and restart the capacity program, which are the major, large construction projects that change roadways in a drastic way to where they can better accommodate the current traffic capacity that’s on the roadway, but also looking 20 years into the future, hoping that it can accommodate the expected growth,” said White.

According to the Department of Transportation, all 82 counties in the state are impacted by the funding as projects are underway.