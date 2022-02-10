JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Whether you are hosting a party at your home, attending a socially-distanced gathering or heading to a restaurant or bar, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is encouraging Mississippians to celebrate responsibly.

“If your Super Bowl celebration involves alcohol, plan for a sober ride home. Remind your friends and family that designated drivers are the real MVP’s,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White.

MDOT is offering the following tips that will get you to your destination safely:

Stay locked in. Buckle up: Every seat, every time.

Avoid interference. Put down phones and other distractions so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.

Have a game plan. If you intend to consume alcohol or other substances, make sure you have a designated driver or a taxi to take you home.

Be an MVP. Choose to be a designated driver and keep your team safe.

Call an audible, if necessary. If your plans change, call a taxi or sober driver to get you home.

Run a good route. Be alert for other drivers and don’t assume everyone is driving as safely as you are.

Throw a flag. If you suspect someone is driving impaired, call the police when it is safe to do so.

“Traveling on Mississippi highways takes teamwork and cooperation,” said White. “We can all be on the winning team by celebrating responsibly and never driving impaired.”