JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Football season has officially kicked off in the state of Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has provided tips for drivers on ways to help them reach the game and return home safely.

“Football season is back. Everyone is so excited for this time of year. With football season usually comes an increase in traffic. There are more people on the roads, traveling to and from their gameday destinations. We’re taking this as an opportunity to remind people and encourage them to drive safely to and from the game,” explained Katey Hornsby, MDOT Public Information Officer.

Drivers are encouraged to download and use the MDOT traffic app before they get into the car which provides updates on crashes, lane closures, and construction.

“When you are in your vehicle, it’s important to put down the phone and pay attention to the roads, avoid destructive driving, go the speed limit, and buckle up. Especially use extreme caution when traveling through work zones. We want everyone to get to the game safely, and we want all the roadside workers to make it home so they can also make it to the game as well,” said Hornsby.

The goal of “MDOT’s Road to Game Day” is to keep drivers safe behind the wheel and roadside workers safe along the highways.

Here are some tips to stay safe:

Never drink and drive, and always have a designated driver

Pay attention to the road and your surroundings when you are behind the wheel

Drive the speed limit

Use extreme caution when traveling through work zones

Make sure to buckle your seat belt and wear it correctly

Secure your load

“MDOT’s number one goal is driver safety. We want to improve driver safety and remind people of that. With high volumes of traffic, there’s always an increased risk of crashes and that’s a big reason why we decided to start this campaign to remind people. This is a more fun way to relate to drivers with a gameday theme, but at the end of the day, our message is always the same, which is to improve driver safety,” stated Hornsby.

Fans leaving the game early shouldn’t let their guard down. If the weather becomes a concern, drivers should be mindful on the roads and continue to practice safe driving.