JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Summer is almost here, and many families are looking forward to get away for a few days this Memorial Weekend. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) wants drivers to make sure their vehicle is ready, too.

Here are some tips:

Check tires for tread wear and proper pressure.

Check your battery.

Make sure belts and hoses are in good shape.

Replace your windshield wiper blades.

Check all brake and head lights.

Make sure your air conditioning is ready for the heat.

Fluid levels, such as oil, brake, transmission, windshield, coolant and power steering, should also be inspected before hitting the road. MDOT also suggested having an emergency kit including basic repair tools, jumper cables, first aid supplies, a flashlight and duct tape. Keep a spare car key in a safe space.