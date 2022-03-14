JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has begun work on six projects across northeast Mississippi. MDOT leaders said the projects all are at various stages of construction and completion.
MDOT leaders said the following projects are underway:
- Lottery-funded paving projects underway: A $4.4 million overlay project of over 16 miles of State Route 32 and State Route 41 in Chickasaw County from State Route 15 to Monroe County. Work is expected to be completed this summer.
- State Route 76 construction in Itawamba County: A $81 million construction of a four lane highway project designated as State Route 76 connecting State Route 25 to State Route 23. Work is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.
- Overlay and safety upgrades in Lee County: A $6.9 million project in Lee County on U.S. Highway 45 encompasses overlay and safety enhancements from Euclatubba Road to Prentiss County Line. Work is expected to be completed spring 2022.
- State Route 172 bridge replacements completed in Tishomingo County: A $6.9 million contract to replace two bridges on State Route 172 west of Iuka that were posted low weight have been completed on time.
- State Route 25 safety improvements in Tishomingo County: A $5.6 million safety improvement to intersections and shoulders project are underway on State Route 25 from Itawamba County to the Tennessee State line. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.
- Overlay of U.S. Highway 45A in Clay County: A $5.7 million project in Clay County on U.S. Highway 45A encompasses base repair and overlay from the Lowndes County Line to West Point. The project is expected to be completed by last spring of 2022.