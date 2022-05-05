MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is continuing road improvement projects across southwest Mississippi.

Southern Transportation District Commissioner Tom King said the goal of the projects is to improve driver safety.

MDOT reported the following projects are underway across southwest Mississippi:

– A project to overlay State Route 198 from west of Lumberton Road to U.S. 98. Marion County – A project to replace two bridges on State Route 198 is expected to be complete by this winter.

– A project to replace two bridges on State Route 198 is expected to be complete by this winter. Marion County – A project to preserve the State Route bridge over the Pearl River is complete.

– A project to preserve the State Route bridge over the Pearl River is complete. Walthall County – A project to overlay State Route 583 from U.S. 98 to Sims Thornhill Road, State Route 27 from High School Drive to State Route 48 and State Route 585 from State Route 22 north one mile.

– A project to overlay State Route 583 from U.S. 98 to Sims Thornhill Road, State Route 27 from High School Drive to State Route 48 and State Route 585 from State Route 22 north one mile. Lincoln County – A mill and overlay project on State Route 184 is set to begin soon. The project stretches two miles from U.S. Highway 84 to U.S. Highway 51 and five miles from Brookway Boulevard to U.S. 84. State Route 583 will also be milled and overlayed from U.S. Highway 84 to the end of state maintenance. Crews will also place pavement markings on one mile of State Route 550 from U.S. 51 to the end of state maintenance.

– A mill and overlay project on State Route 184 is set to begin soon. The project stretches two miles from U.S. Highway 84 to U.S. Highway 51 and five miles from Brookway Boulevard to U.S. 84. State Route 583 will also be milled and overlayed from U.S. Highway 84 to the end of state maintenance. Crews will also place pavement markings on one mile of State Route 550 from U.S. 51 to the end of state maintenance. Adams/Wilkinson counties – A project to overlay 11 miles of U.S. Highway 61 continues. The overlay stretches from Doloroso to the Adams County line and from the Wilkinson County line to Kingston. Work is expected to be complete by this summer.

– A project to overlay 11 miles of U.S. Highway 61 continues. The overlay stretches from Doloroso to the Adams County line and from the Wilkinson County line to Kingston. Work is expected to be complete by this summer. Lawrence County – A project to overlay Monticello Bypass, U.S. Highway 84 from Old Highway 27 east to State Route 184. The project is expected to be complete by this summer.

– A project to overlay Monticello Bypass, U.S. Highway 84 from Old Highway 27 east to State Route 184. The project is expected to be complete by this summer. Simpson County – A project to improve driver safety along State Route 13 and overlay the roadway is moving forward. The project stretches from State Route 28 to the Jefferson Davis County line.

Click here to learn more about the projects.