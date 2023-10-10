JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has received additional federal funding due to a track record of efficiency.

MDOT officials said the increase will play a pivotal role in addressing the state’s transportation needs, promoting economic growth, and improving the quality of life for Mississippians.

“We work very hard to manage our federal highway program as efficiently as possible in order to best use our highway and bridge money,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White. “In looking at federal funding obligations over the last couple of fiscal years, Mississippi has seen a steady increase, which I believe is a direct indicator of our success in managing our overall program.”

According to the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Financial Management Information System, the department obligated $926 million in federal funds for federal fiscal year 2023 ending September 30, more than $100 million more than the previous year.

“The Legislature has allowed MDOT to operate with an earmark-free federal program for the last two years, and it’s making a positive difference,” said White. “A well-maintained and efficient transportation system is vital for a state’s economic prosperity and by working together with our state leadership we are accomplishing this goal.”