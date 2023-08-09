JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announce the relaunch of its anti-litter campaign this fall.

“Litter is a big problem in Mississippi,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White. “MDOT spends over $3 million a year picking up litter. This is money that could be used to build and maintain roads and bridges. Let’s all be good stewards of our great state and make the choice to put our trash where it belongs.”

MDOT is also launching a new anti-litter webpage. The one-stop hub contains information on the state’s Adopt-a-Highway program, Mississippi litter stats and resources, stormwater pollution information, anti-litter teacher resources and more.

The webpage can be accessed by visiting GoMDOT.com/DontTrashMS .