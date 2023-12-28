JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said 2023 was a “historic” year for the agency. They said MDOT received record levels of funding to improve and build upon Mississippi’s infrastructure.

From the Mississippi Legislature, MDOT received a total of almost $2 billion, which includes a nearly $1.5 billion earmark-free appropriation as well as a $620 million supplemental appropriation.

“2023 was an exceptional year for MDOT, not only in terms of the historic funding received, but also for our increased commitment to efficiency and the exciting, large projects we have embarked upon,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “The people of Mississippi will benefit for decades to come from MDOT’s work and funding in 2023. We remain grateful to Congress, the Mississippi Legislature and Gov. Tate Reeves for entrusting us with significant funding that allows MDOT to accomplish more.”

According to officials, the $620 million supplemental appropriation from the Legislature will pave the way to start work on eight major capacity projects that will increase safety, alleviate congestion and help grow Mississippi’s economy.