JACKSON, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) leaders announced some projects along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and other areas will be suspended during Cruisin’ the Coast. This includes all paving projects along U.S. 90.

The road work will be halted from October 3 until October 10.

MDOT leaders said there will be some ongoing projects with existing lane shifts already in place will remain on schedule.