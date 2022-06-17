YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a project that will improve intersections throughout western Mississippi.

MDOT leaders said the project will take place in Yazoo, Warren, Copiah, Holmes, Claiborne, Humphreys, Washington, Jefferson, Sunflower and Bolivar counties. Work will be done to upgrade and add signs, striping, raised pavement markers, flasher assemblies and lights.

Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons said the project will enhance safety throughout District 3, including the U.S. Highway 61 and State Route 32 intersection in Shelby.

The $3 million contract was awarded to Atwood Fence Company. MDOT leaders expect work to begin this summer and expect work to be completed by the summer in 2023.