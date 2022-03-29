JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is working with community partners to eliminate homelessness and help alleviate the serious driver shortage that is facing transit agencies within the state.

Through a program called D.R.I.V.E. (Developing Responsible Individuals with Valuable Education), MDOT and its partners are providing housing assistance, job training and employment, for the homeless. Participants in the program are completing Certified Drivers License training, and obtaining employment through MDOT’s Public Transit Division.

D.R.I.V.E. is funded through a multi-million dollar C.A.R.E.S. funds grant through the Mississippi Home Corporation.

D.R.I.V.E. partners: