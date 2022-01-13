MDOT uses new technology for road construction

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), a method called LiDAR will be used to improve safety and efficiency for the construction and road project maintenance around the state.

LiDAR is a method for determining ranges or distances by targeting an object with a laser and measuring the time for the reflected light to return to the receiver. The data from the reflected light is then converted into distance measurements creating a 3-D model of what was measured.

MDOT recently purchased drones with LiDAR to add to there vehicles to take measurements and map out road construction projects. According to the agency, Mississippi is one of the first states in the southeast with this type of drone technology.

The drones would allow MDOT workers to perform tasks in the field much faster than traditional measuring tools. The new technology will increase safety for workers, as well as reduce the time workers spend working in or near moving traffic.