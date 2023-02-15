CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) employee was recognized for his bravery after assisting with the capture of an armed robbery suspect.

Jamie Hearn, who works in the maintenance division in Carroll County, was recognized by the Mississippi Transportation Commissioners on Tuesday, February 14.

On Thursday, January 19, Hearn was driving an MDOT truck on State Route 17 near Blackhawk when he heard screaming and noticed two men in an intense struggle in a field. When he went to investigate, he realized one of the men was an off-duty game warden.

The other man was an armed suspect from a robbery at the Dollar General in Blackhawk that morning. The suspect was identified as Corleone Pate Jr.

MDOT officials said Hearn was able to handcuff Pate with direction from the game warden.

Hearn said as he was placing Pate’s second hand in cuffs, Pate bit him on the arm. Officials said the men were able to overpower Pate and detain him until more officers arrived.

“That officer is a very well-trained officer, he teaches a lot of the tactical training,” said Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker. “Without Jamie showing up it would have been a life-or-death situation.”

Hearn was treated for the bite injury and was able to return to work. He also received an “outstanding citizen” resolution from the Carroll County Board of Supervisors for assisting in the capture of Pate.

Three people were arrested and charged in connection with the Blackhawk Dollar General robbery. Corleone Pate Jr. and Johnathan Alexander were charged with armed robbery. Pate’s father, Corleone Pate Sr., was charged with accessory after the fact.