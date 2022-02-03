MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are making improvements to highways in the southwest part of the state.

“All of these projects are geared towards one main goal: improving driver safety. Safety remains MDOT’s top priority,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District.

Lottery-funded projects throughout the district

A $3.4 million project to overlay State Route 35 south to U.S. Highway 98 and State Route 13 south from State Route 43 to Highway 98 is moving forward in Marion County.

A $1.2 million project to overlay State Route 198 from west of Lumberton Road to U.S. 98 will begin soon in Marion County.

A $1 million project to overlay State Route 583 from U.S. 98 to Sim Thornhill Road, State Route 27 from High School Drive to State Route 48, and State Route 585 from State Route 22 north one mile will begin soon in Walthall County.

Bridge replacement project on State Route 198 in Marion County

A project to replace two bridges on SR 198 is moving forward in Marion County. Construction of the first bridge is now complete. Work on the second bridge is expected to begin in the upcoming weeks.

Bridge preservation project on State Route 35 in Marion County

A project to preserve the SR 35 bridge over the Pearl River is moving forward in Marion County. Currently, work on debris fins is now complete. Crews have started forming and pouring collars around the bridge piling.

Overlay project on U.S. Highway 61 in Adams and Wilkinson counties

A project to overlay 11 miles of U.S. Highway 61 is underway in Adams and Wilkinson counties. The overlay stretches from Doloroso to the Adams County line and from the Wilkinson County line to Kingston. Currently, crews are working on mainline asphalt.

Overlay project on U.S. Highway 84 in Lawrence County

A project to overlay the Monticello Bypass, U.S. Highway 84 from Old Highway 27 east to State Route 184, is underway in Lawrence County. Currently, undersealing of the bridges is underway.

Safety improvements and overlay project on State Route 13 in Simpson County