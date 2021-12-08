MDPS receives $76K for public safety measures in Northern District

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Department of Justice (USDOJ) has awarded $76,912 in Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN) funds to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (MDPS).

The money will be put towards public safety measures in the Northern District of the state, covering 37 rural counties. U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said the money will be used for law enforcement efforts, community prevention and intervention, training and community education.

The PSN initiative has previously created violent crime and narcotics task forces to combat gun crime in the district. Other programs include the Delta Reentry Court in Greenville and the Second Chance at Life Program that work to decrease recidivism rates among high-risk offenders.