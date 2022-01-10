MDWFP announces new requirement for nonresident turkey hunters

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the opening of the 2022 Spring Turkey Season approaching, turkey hunters traveling to Mississippi should be aware of changes on public lands.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), nonresident hunters are now required to obtain a special, no-cost Public Land Endorsement in addition to other regularly required licenses when hunting any open public lands between March 15-28, 2022. Perspective hunters can apply for the new endorsement on MDWFP’s website between January 15 and February 15.

The new endorsement will be allotted via a special drawing.

Mississippi has long been a popular destination for travelling hunters during spring turkey season prior to its arrival in their home states. According to wildlife officials, this had led to an increasing demand and concerns about the wellbeing populations of turkey in the state.

The public land license endorsement requirement is not applicable to nonresidents hunting on private lands, nor to those visiting Mississippi’s public lands after March 28th. Hunters that desire to hunt in Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) still have to apply by March 15-28 to be able to hunt separately through the traditional process shared by neighbors.

For more information regarding hunting or fishing in Mississippi, or to comment on proposed rules, visit www.mdwfp.com or call at (601) 432-2400.