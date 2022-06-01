JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) Conservation Officers issued about 500 boating-related citations during the Memorial Day Weekend.
The enforcement period began Saturday, May 28 and ended Monday, May 30 at midnight.
The citations included:
- 52 for alcohol and drug-related violations
- 9 for Boating Under the Influence (BUI)
- 74 for lack of wearable personal flotation devices
Conservation Officers conducted 3,800 safety checks on vessels operating on Mississippi’s public waters.