JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) Conservation Officers issued about 500 boating-related citations during the Memorial Day Weekend.

The enforcement period began Saturday, May 28 and ended Monday, May 30 at midnight.

The citations included:

52 for alcohol and drug-related violations

9 for Boating Under the Influence (BUI)

74 for lack of wearable personal flotation devices

Conservation Officers conducted 3,800 safety checks on vessels operating on Mississippi’s public waters.