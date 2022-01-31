JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 29 years, the longest-serving Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) will retire.

Officials said Dr. Sam Polles has guided the agency toward many groundbreaking accomplishments that have affected citizens across the state during his leadership.

Originally appointed by Governor Kirk Fordice in 1992, Polles has served under five governors during his career.

“I could have never imagined in 1992 that this opportunity would evolve into a life’s calling that would endure for nearly three decades. During this time, I have been blessed to work with one of the most capable, committed, and talented team of professional public servants found anywhere, at any level of government. The men and women of this Department are often not appreciated for their tireless efforts, but they remain steadfast in their commitment to preserve Mississippi’s rich and historic conservation heritage for generations to come,” said Polles.