JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Economic Council (MEC) compiled a report that lists the main concern to Mississippi’s economy.

The report identified a “lack of qualified workers” as the number one concern of businesses across Mississippi. MEC President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Waller said the biggest concern across all business sectors is the lack of availability and preparation of qualified workers.

“While generally optimistic about the business climate, workforce issues were universally troubling as a risk to economic growth and a major hurdle for existing businesses,” said Waller.

Other issues that were identified are the state’s approach to promote career readiness and awareness, Mississippi’s ability to retain and attract workers, broadband and infrastructure needs, general economic development and business climate concerns and healthcare.

The report is comprised of findings from 51 focus groups meetings in 18 communities, quantitative survey and research.

Read the full report here.