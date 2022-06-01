JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wednesday, June 1 marks the first official day for online registration for all types of medical marijuana licenses. Applicants were able to apply as early as 8:00 a.m.

The applications for licenses and registration for businesses, practitioners, patients, and work permits are available for applicants that qualify at. the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

The purpose of the medical marijuana program is to bring patients who are suffering from chronic diseases the treatment that they need.

On February 2, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed the medical marijuana bill to allow the program to be created.

According to Ken Newburger, executive director of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association (3MA), they have been fighting for four years to bring Mississippi’s patients the relief that they need.

“It’s been an interesting thing. I walked in the office this morning, and we immediately started cheering this morning because it means that programs are actually launching,” said Newburger.

Applicants must provide proper documentation by the state in order to get approved. Patients must provide a medical record to show they suffer from one of the diseases that the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program covers.

There is a five-day approval time for patients. Once approved, patients will be able to purchase 3.5 grams a day. Medical practitioners must provide proof that they are certified and educated in this field.

Applications for dispensaries will open on July 1. The Mississippi Department of Revenue will be responsible for the licensing of medical cannabis dispensaries.