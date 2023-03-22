STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will introduce Bully XXII during the 2023 Super Bulldog Weekend.

Dak, who will be formally known as Bully XXII, is the new live English Bulldog official mascot of MSU. Named after beloved former MSU and current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Dak comes from the long and historic lineage of past MSU live mascots including “Tonka” (Bully XIX) and “Champ” (Bully XX).

Dak was born March 1, 2021, and he is owned by Julie and Bruce Martin, of Meridian. He succeeds Jak (Bully XXI) and will officially assume his duties at halftime of the Spring Game with an on-field “passing of the harness” and blessing ceremony.

Jak will serve as mascot in the first half and then after the halftime ceremony, Dak will serve as mascot from that point forward. Jak will return to the MSU College of Veterinary Medicine after the ceremony and continue to live an incredibly happy dog’s life.

While he will make frequent trips to Starkville with his family, Dak will continue to live in his hometown of Meridian, Mississippi, on the Martins’ farm.

“We love sharing ‘Dak’ with MSU’s fans and friends, but we likewise want him to have some quiet time to rest and spend time with us,” said Bruce Martin. “We are committed to giving ‘Dak’ a balanced, happy life – and for him to enjoy his time as Bully.”