GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, April 19, United States Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) announced the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has awarded Robins & Morton the contract for the construction of the new U. S. Courthouse in Greenville.

The newly constructed courthouse will be 55,639 gross square feet along with parking.

GSA Representatives along with Congressman Bennie G. Thompson, Mayor Errick D. Simmons and representatives from Robins & Morton will meet at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Greenville on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the process to subcontract with Robins & Morton.

The newly constructed courthouse will house the U.S. District Court, U.S. Clerk of the Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, U.S. Magistrate Court, U.S. Marshals, U.S. Probation, Federal Public Defender, U.S. Attorneys and GSA.