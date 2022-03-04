JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mega Millions jackpot for the Friday, March 4 drawing has climbed to $113 million.

Saturday’s jackpot for the Powerball has reached $84 million, and the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has reached $133,000.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, a player now has 10 days to redeem a $50,000 Powerball prize from the September 15, 2021, drawing. The player has until March 14, 2022, to claim their prize.

The ticket was purchased from Circle K on Main St. in Madison. The winning numbers for that date were 01-04-18-46-62 with a Powerball of 25 and a Powerplay of 3X.

Additionally, a Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket worth $185,000 is set to expire June 14. It was purchased at Circle K on Highway 49, Florence, for the December 16, 2021, drawing. The numbers drawn for that date were: 04-12- 22- 23- 24.