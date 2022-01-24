Mega Millions reaches $396M, Powerball at $82M

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday, January 25 drawing has reached $396 million, and the Powerball jackpot for the Monday, January 24 drawing is at $82 million.

Additionally, the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot for the Tuesday, January 25 drawing is $236,000.

The following three new games will be available at lottery retailers beginning on Tuesday, February 1: