Mega Millions reaches $396M, Powerball at $82M

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday, January 25 drawing has reached $396 million, and the Powerball jackpot for the Monday, January 24 drawing is at $82 million.
Additionally, the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot for the Tuesday, January 25 drawing is $236,000.
The following three new games will be available at lottery retailers beginning on Tuesday, February 1:
- $2 – Lucky Shamrock: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.66 and players can win up to $20,000
- $3 – Bingo: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.09 and players can win up to $30,000
- $5 – Wheel of Fortune: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.18 and players can win up to $100,00