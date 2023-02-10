JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Memphis man was sentenced to 135 months in prison, as well as 10 years of supervised release, for sex trafficking of a minor and interstate sex trafficking in Mississippi.

According to court documents, Wayne Edwards Settles, 31, trafficked a minor for commercial sex and transported another individual from Louisiana to Mississippi to engage in commercial sex. The documents stated that Settles posted advertisements online for the minor and branded her with a tattoo.

Prosecutors said the minor was trafficked in Jackson, Memphis, and New Orleans.

Settles was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 11, 2022. He pled guilty on October 25, 2022, to one count of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of interstate sex trafficking.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, and Richland Police Department investigated this case.