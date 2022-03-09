OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A Memphis man and woman were arrested for an armed robbery that happened at an Oxford home on February 14.

Oxford police responded to a call of an armed robbery in progress on Oxford Way. The victim gave the officers information about the suspects and what was stolen.

Deasia Birdsong, 21, and Jasper Dewarraen Jenkins, 23, were arrested in Memphis on February 25. They were brought back to Oxford for an initial hearing before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Deasia Birdsong (Courtesy: Oxford Police Department)

Jasper Dewarraen Jenkins (Courtesy: Oxford Police Department)

Jenkins was charged with house burglary, conspiracy, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was issued a $125,000 bond. Birdsong was charged with conspiracy and armed robbery. She was issued a $75,000 bond.