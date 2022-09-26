OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A new scholarship fund at the University of Mississippi honors civil rights leader James Meredith ahead of the 60th anniversary of his 1962 integration at the university.

The James H. Meredith Legacy Scholarship Fund was established by university alumnus Dr. J. Steven Blake. A crowdfunding campaign at Ignite Ole Miss has been launched so everyone can contribute.

“The courageous actions by James Meredith in 1962 stand among the most profoundly meaningful events in our university’s history, and it is truly an honor to work with the Merediths, the planning committee and other campus stakeholders in commemorating the 60th anniversary of his enrollment,” said Shawnboda Mead, vice chancellor for diversity and community engagement. “We are deeply grateful to Dr. Blake for creating this thoughtful scholarship in Mr. Meredith’s honor.”

“I am thrilled to hear that this scholarship is being introduced,” said Jasmine Meredith, of Dallas, who earned a master’s degree in integrated marketing communication from UM this year. “Sixty years later, my grandfather is still making an impact at the university and on students and their opportunity to earn their education.

To support the scholarship fund, you can send a check, with the fund’s name written in the memo line, to the UM Foundation, 406 University Ave., Oxford, MS 38655; or give online at https://ignite.olemiss.edu.