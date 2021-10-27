Meridian man arrested in connection to human trafficking case

State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kodie Davidson Sr. caught in human trafficking case. (Courtesy of Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities arrested a Meridian man in connection to a human trafficking case.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), along with Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) SWAT and Lauderdale County deputies, arrested Kodie Davidson Sr., 42, on Monday, October 25.

Investigators said Davidson was caught with weapons, multiple drugs and a large amount of cash after they executed a search warrant. He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, statutory rape, rape and various drug charges.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories