Meridian man arrested in connection to human trafficking case

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities arrested a Meridian man in connection to a human trafficking case.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), along with Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) SWAT and Lauderdale County deputies, arrested Kodie Davidson Sr., 42, on Monday, October 25.

Investigators said Davidson was caught with weapons, multiple drugs and a large amount of cash after they executed a search warrant. He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, statutory rape, rape and various drug charges.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.