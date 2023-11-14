MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Meridian man pled guilty to three counts of robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to court documents, Matthew Byrd, 42, committed four armed robberies of local businesses across Mississippi, between April and May 2022.

During each robbery, prosecutors said Byrd displayed a firearm to intimidate the clerk and steal merchandise and cash from the business. Through the investigation, law enforcement was able to determine that Byrd was a convicted felon, previously being convicted of possession of methamphetamine and residential burglary.

Byrd is scheduled to be sentenced on February 13, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, East Mississippi Drug Task Force, Meridian Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Newton County Sherriff’s Department, and the ATF investigated the case.