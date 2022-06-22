MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Meridian man accused of killing his uncle in 2019 pled guilty to the crime on Tuesday, June 21.

The Meridian Star reported Christopher Denson, 44, was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Denson was indicted in October 2021 for the shooting death of his uncle, 69-year-old Almond Turner, on November 23, 2019. Police said the shooting happened during a family gathering at an event hall.

Turner was assistant chief when he retired from the Covington Police Department in Georgia in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.