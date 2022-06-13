JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, June 9, Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom was killed in the line of duty responding to a domestic violence call.

According to the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA), Officer Croom was a registered organ, eye and tissue donor and was able to give the gift of tissue donation on Friday, June 10. Leaders at the agency said one tissue donor can improve the lives of more than 75 other people.

“Officer Croom’s commitment to protecting and serving his community carries on through his gift of tissue donation,” said MORA Chief Executive Officer Kevin Stump. “His final gift through this devastating tragedy provides hope for those needing life improving and sometimes lifesaving tissue grafts.”

To register as an organ, eye and tissue donor go to www.msora.org.