Mermaids are coming to Mississippi Aquarium

GULFPORT, Miss. (WHLT) – Mermaids will be at Mississippi Aquarium diving in the Aquatic Wonders main ocean exhibit October 28-31 and again November 4-7. Aquarium guests will be able to see the mermaids with a paid general admission ticket.
According to officials, meet and greet opportunities will be included in the price of an aquarium admission.
- A total of eight mermaids will appear at Mississippi Aquarium
- Each mermaid has an individual name and conservation message
- This is the first appearance of the mermaids at Mississippi Aquarium
- The mermaids will be diving on Halloween (Sunday, Oct. 31) as part of Boo at MSAQ