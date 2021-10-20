Mermaids are coming to Mississippi Aquarium

GULFPORT, Miss. (WHLT) – Mermaids will be at Mississippi Aquarium diving in the Aquatic Wonders main ocean exhibit October 28-31 and again November 4-7. Aquarium guests will be able to see the mermaids with a paid general admission ticket.

According to officials, meet and greet opportunities will be included in the price of an aquarium admission.

  • A total of eight mermaids will appear at Mississippi Aquarium
  • Each mermaid has an individual name and conservation message
  • This is the first appearance of the mermaids at Mississippi Aquarium
  • The mermaids will be diving on Halloween (Sunday, Oct. 31) as part of Boo at MSAQ

