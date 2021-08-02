MHC awards $257K to help cultural organizations recover from COVID

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, leaders with the Mississippi Humanities Council announced $257,418 has been awarded to 19 different cultural organizations through the ARP Humanities Recovery Grant program to help them respond to and recover from the coronavirus.

The MHC’s ARP Humanities Recovery Grants provide up to $15,000 in support to cultural organizations that offer humanities-based programs. These funds can be used for operational expenses, public programs, promotion, and capacity building. The final deadline for ARP Humanities Recovery Grants will be August 16.

“These museums, historical societies, and cultural organizations are vital community resources,” said MHC Executive Director Dr. Stuart Rockoff. “Many have struggled due to the economic impact of COVID. Our goal with these recovery grants is to meet their particular organizational needs and help them thrive in the future.”

ARP Humanities Recovery Grants awarded: