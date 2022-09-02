JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) will be enhancing its enforcement efforts during the 2022 Labor Day Holiday Travel Enforcement Period.

The period began at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2 and will end at 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6.

MHP troopers will be conducting safety checkpoints and high-visibility enforcement activities to promote safe travel and to reduce fatal crashes over the holiday weekend. Troopers will be focusing on speeding, seat belt use and impaired or distracted driving.

Last Labor Day weekend, MHP investigated 146 crashes that included six deaths. Troopers made 186 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems. They also issued 443 citations for restraint violations.