JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is preparing for the 2023 Labor Day holiday travel period.

The travel period will begin on Friday, September 1 at 6:00 a.m. and will conclude on Monday, September 4 at midnight.

“We know there will be a host of travelers for the Labor Day weekend, and promoting safety will always be the main goal for the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Department of Public Safety,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Over this enforcement period, we ask those who are traveling to do their part and practice safe and responsible driving habits.”

According to MHP officials, troopers will be tasked with high-visibility patrols and conducting safety checkpoints to promote safe travel and reduce fatal crashes over the Labor Day holiday travel period. They aim to deter speeding, as well as impaired or districted driving. They will also promote seatbelt usage.

“As we bid farewell to summer, safety is still a priority,” said Lt. Colonel Malachi Sanders, Assistant Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. “Many families will travel to enjoy summer’s last official holiday, and with it being the first weekend for SEC Football, our roads will be busy. Please be considerate while driving as we share the roadway with fellow Mississippians.”

During the 2022 Labor Day holiday travel period, MHP investigated 143 crashes with three fatalities and made 270 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems. MHP also issued 1,089 citations for occupant restraint violations during that enforcement period.