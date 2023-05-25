JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) announced the 2023 Memorial Day Holiday Travel Period will begin on Friday, May 26.

The enforcement period will begin on Friday at 6:00 a.m. and conclude on Tuesday, May 30 at midnight.

According to MHP, troopers will work to promote safe travel by conducting high-visibility enforcement efforts.

The Memorial Day Holiday Travel Period also coincides with the national “Click-it or Ticket” safety campaign, in turn, the state occupant restraint laws will be a priority during this holiday weekend. Officials said the enforcement of speeding, distracted, and impaired driving laws will also be heavily focused on, along with the use of safety checkpoints, with hopes of reducing crashes throughout this period.

“As we enjoy this time with our family and friends on this Memorial Day, let us remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Let us also thank law enforcement state, and nationwide, who made the commitment to keep our state and roadways safe. Stay safe this holiday weekend!”

During the 2022 Memorial Day Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, MHP investigated 125 crashes with four fatalities and made 375 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems. MHP also issued 1,615 citations for occupant restraint violations during that enforcement period.