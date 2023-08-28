JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the 2023-2024 school year underway, the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is taking part in its annual school travel safety campaign; Operation S.T.O.P. (Safe Transport of Pupils).

Troopers are reminding drivers to take extra precautions in school zones, around school buses, and while traveling or transporting their students to and from school.

“Protecting our students is protecting our future,” said Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner Sean Tindell. “We want students, parents, teachers, and staff across our state to arrive at school and back home safely. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will continue its mission to enforce highway safety laws and enhance safety across our state.”

In 2022, Mississippi reported 280 crashes state-wide involving school buses, with 55 injuries and one fatality. Two hundred sixty-eight crashes have been reported in 2023 to date, with 59 injuries and one fatality.

Nathan’s Law, which was signed into law in 2011, states that a vehicle must stop 10 feet from a school bus loading or unloading children and stiffened penalties for passing a school bus that is stopped.

“The Mississippi Highway Patrol is committed to protecting our students across the state,” said MHP Colonel Randy Ginn. “Today’s students are the future leaders of tomorrow, and it is in our best interests to protect them as they travel to and from school.”

Operation S.T.O.P. will place Troopers in school zones to observe traffic and bus stops as well as placing them in possible problem areas to monitor these certain conditions along with the usage of seatbelts for those who are transporting students to and from school.