JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) concluded the 2022 Independence Day Holiday Travel Period at midnight on Tuesday, July 5.

During the enforcement period, which began on July 1, MHP issued a total of 7,999 citations, made 168 arrests for impaired driving and cited 860 motorist for occupant restraint violations.

MHP also investigated 224 crashes resulting in 57 injuries with one fatal crash. The fatal crash occurred on Highway 24 in Wilkinson County.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) also concluded its campaign known as Operation Dry Water (ODW), which happened July 2-4.

Officers responded to one boating incident with no fatalities. However, there was one drowning that was reported for the state.

MDWFP concluded the holiday period with the following statistics: