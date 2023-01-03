JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating two fatal crashes that happened during the New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period.

The period began on Friday, December 30, 2022, and concluded on Monday, January 2, 2023.

According to MHP, troopers issued 8,037 citations, made 164 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 203 crashes. Troopers said 54 people were injured in crashes with two fatal crashes and two deaths.

The first fatal crash happened on Sunday, January 1 around 10:00 a.m. in Neshoba County. According to MHP, a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 21-year-old Breanne Mingoof, of Philadelphia, was traveling west on Highway 482 when the vehicle went off the road and overturned multiple times.

Troopers said an unrestrained passenger, Nakeya Amos, died at the scene.

The second fatal crash happened on Monday, January 2 just before 12:30 p.m. in Yalobusha County. According to MHP, a 2001 Jeep Laredo, driven by 75-year-old Dennis L. Mudbone, of Memphis, and a 2017 Dodge Charger, driven by 42-year-old Glen E. Bess of Waynesville, Missouri, were both traveling north on Interstate 55.

Troopers said a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 19-year-old James I. Inman of Popular Bluff, Missouri, and a 2013 Nissan Rogue were both traveling south on Interstate 55.

According to MHP, the Dodge Charger collided with the rear of the Jeep Laredo, which caused the Jeep to cross the median and collide with the Chevrolet Tahoe and the Nissan Rouge.

Troopers said Mudbone died at the scene. A 19-year-old passenger in the Nissan had moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The crashes remain under investigation by MHP.