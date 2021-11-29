MHP responds to 3 deadly crashes during 2021 Thanksgiving enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said troopers responded to three deadly crashes during the 2021 Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period.

Troopers issued 9,845 citations, made 158 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 195 crashes. The deadly crashes happened in Lafayette, Smith, and Grenada counties.

According to MHP, the first deadly crash happened on Thursday, November 25 in Lafayette County on Highway 278. They said Halie Tanner, 23, of Thaxton; Jacquette Davis, 52, of West Point; and Komoto Davis, 48, of West Point; died in the two vehicle crash just after 6:30 p.m.

The second deadly crash happened on Saturday, November 27 in Smith County on MS 481 near MS 35. Troopers said Danny Traxler, 76, of Pulaski, died at the scene after his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.

The third deadly crash happened on Sunday, November 28 on I-55 in Grenada County. Troopers said Kadarrious Fox, 30, of Grenada, died when his vehicle collided with the guardrail and overturned. According to MHP, three passengers in the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

All three accidents remain under investigation by MHP.