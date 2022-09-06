JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) concluded the 2022 Labor Day Holiday Travel Period at midnight.

According to MHP, troopers issued a total of 10,026 citations, made 270 arrests for impaired driving and cited 1,089 drivers for occupant restraint violations. MHP also investigated 143 crashes, including three fatal crashes.

The first fatal crash happened on Highway 613 in George County on Sept. 3. Troopers said a 2007 Chevrolet HHR, driven by 69-year-old James Holifield, of Lucedale, was traveling south on the highway when it collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by 43-year-old Johnathan Dungan, of Lucedale. Holifield died in the crash.

The second fatal crash happened on Sunday, Sept. 4 around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 82 in Washington County. Troopers said a 2012 Lexus ES, driven by 44-year-old Marcus Flowers, of Leland, was traveling west when it collided with a 2020 Dodge Charger, driven by 36-year-old Joseph Hudson, of Greenville. Flowers died in the crash.

The third fatal crash happened on Monday, Sept. 5 just before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 80 in Lauderdale County. Troopers said a 2018 Ford Fusion, driven by 33-year-old Cassie Warbington, of Meridian, was traveling west when it collided with a Massey Ferguson tractor, driven by 74-year-old David Gaddis, of Meridian. Gaddis died at the scene.

The crashes remain under investigation by MHP.