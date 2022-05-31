JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s (MHP) 2022 Memorial Day Holiday Travel

Enforcement Period, troopers responded to four deadly crashes. The crashes occurred in Stone, Washington, Claiborne and Yazoo counties.

During the enforcement period, MHP issued a total of 15,263 citations, made 375 arrests for impaired driving, and cited 1,615 motorists for seatbelt violations.

In Stone County, the fatal crash happened on Friday, May 27 after 11:30 p.m. Troopers responded to Highway 49 where a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 33-year-old Jacob Anderson, collided with a 2018 Peterbilt Semi truck-trailer that was parked on the right shoulder.

Troopers said a 2012 Dodge Charger, driven by 33-year-old Lashanqua Goodwin, was traveling north on

Highway 49 when it collided with the Malibu.

David Singletary, 55, who was a passenger in the Malibu, died at the scene.

On Sunday, May 29, troopers responded to a deadly crash on Highway 454 in Washington County before 1:45 p.m. They said a 2018 Harley Davidson FLHXS, driven by 46-year-old Benjamin Crossett, was traveling west when the motorcycle left the road and overturned.

Crossett died at the scene.

The third fatal crash happened on Sunday, May 29 after 4:00 p.m. on Highway 18 in Claiborne County. Troopers said a 2013 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by 44-year-old Eddrick Good, was traveling west when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

Good died at the scene. According to MHP, he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The fourth fatal crash happened on Monday, May 30 at 11:45 p.m. on Highway 16 in Yazoo County. Troopers said a 2012 Ford F-150, driving by 19-year-old Haley McCrory, was traveling west. A 2012 Honda Accord, driven by 57-year-old Tracy Anderson, was traveling east. According to troopers, both vehicles collided head-on.

Anderson died at the scene, and McCrory was taken to Merit Health in Canton. Troopers said Anderson was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, while McCrory was not wearing a seatbelt.

All four crashes remain under investigation by MHP.