JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) concluded the 2023 Labor Day Holiday Travel Period on Monday, September 4.
During the enforcement period, MHP investigated 147 crashes, including four fatal crashes with four deaths. The fatal crashes occurred in Hinds, Lamar and Leake counties.
According to officials, troopers issued a total of 9,186 citations and made 141 arrests for impaired driving. They also cited 698 drivers for occupant restraint violations.
Overview of Labor Day Holiday Travel Enforcement Period Statistics
|2023 Statistics
|2022 Statistics
|Citations – 9,186
|Citations – 10,026
|Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 698
|Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 1,089
|DUIs – 141
|DUIs – 270
|Crashes – 147
|Crashes – 143
|Fatal Crashes – 4
|Fatal Crashes – 3
|Fatalities – 4
|Fatalities – 3
|Motorist Assist – 109
|Motorist Assist – 106