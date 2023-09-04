JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) concluded the 2023 Labor Day Holiday Travel Period on Monday, September 4.

During the enforcement period, MHP investigated 147 crashes, including four fatal crashes with four deaths. The fatal crashes occurred in Hinds, Lamar and Leake counties.

According to officials, troopers issued a total of 9,186 citations and made 141 arrests for impaired driving. They also cited 698 drivers for occupant restraint violations.

Overview of Labor Day Holiday Travel Enforcement Period Statistics

2023 Statistics 2022 Statistics Citations – 9,186 Citations – 10,026 Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 698 Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 1,089 DUIs – 141 DUIs – 270 Crashes – 147 Crashes – 143 Fatal Crashes – 4 Fatal Crashes – 3 Fatalities – 4 Fatalities – 3 Motorist Assist – 109 Motorist Assist – 106