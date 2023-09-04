JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) concluded the 2023 Labor Day Holiday Travel Period on Monday, September 4.

During the enforcement period, MHP investigated 147 crashes, including four fatal crashes with four deaths. The fatal crashes occurred in Hinds, Lamar and Leake counties.

According to officials, troopers issued a total of 9,186 citations and made 141 arrests for impaired driving. They also cited 698 drivers for occupant restraint violations.

Overview of Labor Day Holiday Travel Enforcement Period Statistics

2023 Statistics2022 Statistics
Citations – 9,186Citations – 10,026
Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 698Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 1,089
DUIs – 141DUIs – 270
Crashes – 147Crashes – 143
Fatal Crashes – 4Fatal Crashes – 3
Fatalities – 4Fatalities – 3
Motorist Assist – 109Motorist Assist – 106