JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to four fatal crashes during the 2023 Independence Day Holiday Travel Period.

Troopers responded to 76 crashes, resulting in 30 injuries with four fatal crashes. The fatal crashes happened in Chickasaw, Panola, Marion and Itawamba counties.

According to MHP, troopers issued a total of 4,458 citations, made 49 arrests for impaired driving and citied 508 drivers for occupant restraint violations.

Independence Day Holiday Travel Enforcement Period Statistics

2023 Independence Day Totals (2 Days) 2022 Independence Day Totals (5 Days) Citations – 4,458 Citations – 7,999 Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 508 Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 860 DUIs – 49 DUIs – 168 Crashes – 76 Crashes – 224 Fatal Crashes – 4 Fatal Crashes – 1 Fatalities – 4 Fatalities –1 Motorist Assist – 42 Motorist Assist –141