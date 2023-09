The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a hostage situation at the Walgreens in Grenada. (Courtesy: MHP)

GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a hostage situation at the Walgreens in Grenada.

According to MHP Troop D, other local and state agencies responded to the location on Sunday, September 3.

Officials said the Highway 51 and Highway 8 intersection and surrounding streets are closed to through traffic. People are asked to avoid this area until further notice.