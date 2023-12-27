JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to one fatal crash during the Christmas Holiday Enforcement Period.

The fatal crash occurred in Covington County on Saturday, December 23. Troopers said the crash happened on Highway 37 after the vehicle left the road and hit a tree. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Deyounta Clark, of Mount Olive.

During the enforcement period, MHP issued 2,544 citations, made 78 arrests for impaired driving and investigated a total of 144 crashes.

2023 Christmas Holiday Totals (3 Days) 2022 Christmas Holiday Totals (4 Days) Citations – 2,544 Citations – 5,294 Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 270 Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 472 DUIs – 78 DUIs – 80 Crashes – 144 Crashes – 160 Fatal Crashes – 1 Fatal Crashes – 7 Fatalities – 1 Fatalities – 7 Motorist Assist – 54 Motorist Assist – 218