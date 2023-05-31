JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to three fatal crashes during the 2023 Memorial Day Holiday Enforcement Period.

During the enforcement period, troopers issued 8,945 citations, made 170 arrests for impaired driving and cited 961 drivers for seatbelt violations.

MHP investigated 156 crashes, including three fatal crashes. The fatal crashes occurred in Yazoo, Stone and Holmes counties.

In addition, the MHP Motor Carrier Division conducted 132 inspections on commercial motor vehicles over the holiday period.

2023 Memorial Day Holiday Enforcement Totals Citations 8,945 Seatbelt and Child Restraint 961 DUIs 170 Crashes 156 Fatal Crashes 3 Motorist Assist 135