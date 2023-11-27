JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s (MHP) Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Period ended on Sunday, November 26.

Officials with MHP said troopers investigated 169 crashes, including three fatal crashes. The crashes happened in Choctaw, Copiah and Jackson counties.

Troopers also issued 6,766 citations and made 109 arrests for impaired driving.

Thanksgiving Travel Period Enforcement Overview

20222023
Citations – 9,170Citations – 6,766
Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 645Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 875
DUI – 172DUI – 109
Drug Related Arrests – 39Drug Related Arrests – 45
Crashes – 212Crashes – 169
Fatal Crashes – 6Fatal Crashes – 3
Fatalities – 6Fatalities – 3
Motorist Assists – 104Motorist Assists – 85