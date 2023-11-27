JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s (MHP) Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Period ended on Sunday, November 26.
Officials with MHP said troopers investigated 169 crashes, including three fatal crashes. The crashes happened in Choctaw, Copiah and Jackson counties.
Troopers also issued 6,766 citations and made 109 arrests for impaired driving.
Thanksgiving Travel Period Enforcement Overview
|2022
|2023
|Citations – 9,170
|Citations – 6,766
|Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 645
|Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 875
|DUI – 172
|DUI – 109
|Drug Related Arrests – 39
|Drug Related Arrests – 45
|Crashes – 212
|Crashes – 169
|Fatal Crashes – 6
|Fatal Crashes – 3
|Fatalities – 6
|Fatalities – 3
|Motorist Assists – 104
|Motorist Assists – 85