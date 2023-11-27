JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s (MHP) Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Period ended on Sunday, November 26.

Officials with MHP said troopers investigated 169 crashes, including three fatal crashes. The crashes happened in Choctaw, Copiah and Jackson counties.

Troopers also issued 6,766 citations and made 109 arrests for impaired driving.

Thanksgiving Travel Period Enforcement Overview

2022 2023 Citations – 9,170 Citations – 6,766 Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 645 Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 875 DUI – 172 DUI – 109 Drug Related Arrests – 39 Drug Related Arrests – 45 Crashes – 212 Crashes – 169 Fatal Crashes – 6 Fatal Crashes – 3 Fatalities – 6 Fatalities – 3 Motorist Assists – 104 Motorist Assists – 85